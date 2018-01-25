Smoking banned on restaurant patios in Winnipeg

If you’re a Winnipegger who smokes, you’ll soon have to butt out on outdoor restaurant patios.

City council approved the ban on Thursday, meaning that, as of Apr. 1, nobody will be able to smoke cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, vape pens, or any other kind of tobacco product where food and beverages are served.

“Public consultation gave us some invaluable information. Three out of four Winnipeggers support the banning of smoke-producing materials and devices on outdoor patios,” Mayor Brian Bowman said. “I had a short stint as a bartender many years ago, and I just remember coming home and having to put my clothes outside to air out because of the smoke. It wasn’t on a patio, but I don’t think it would be too terribly different.”

Two councillors voted against the ban: Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer.

“The barroom patio was developed because you have smokers. You’re actually stigmatizing people who are addicted to tobacco, making them look like slugs, drains on society, that’s what you’re doing,” Eadie exclaimed. “Put ’em outside, put ’em outside!”

The ban will extend to cannabis once pot is legalized.