Burglars break into Kelowna church and two adjacent businesses

Kelowna RCMP are investigating back-to-back overnight burglaries at a commercial building on Rutland Road North.

In the first incident last Tuesday, thieves cut through drywall to get into RCCG Christ Chapel after gaining access to an adjacent electrical room.

Microphones, a television, a keyboard piano and a digital console were stolen.

“The loss of these items has had a significant effect on the chapel’s ability to fully operate,” says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The building was broken into again the next night.

“Evidence at the scene suggests that the suspect or suspects once again gained access to the RCCG Christ Chapel then forced entry into the neighbouring hair salon and dog grooming businesses in the same manner,” says O’Donaghey.

People with information are asked to call Cst. Katherine Bizier at 250-762-3300.