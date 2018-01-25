Attempted cellphone theft leads to charges by London police

A 26-year-old man faces charges of assault and intent to steal after London police say a phone was nearly stolen from a woman who’d been walking along Dundas Street in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to the scene of Dundas Street near Nightingale Avenue shortly before 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, after a person in a vehicle witnessed the incident.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was heading west, while the suspect approached her from the opposite direction. When the two were face-to-face, police say the man pushed the woman to the ground and tried to take the cellphone she was holding in front of herself.

Police say there was a struggle, but the man didn’t get a hold of the phone. The suspect then ran from the scene heading east, but nearby police officers were able to track him down and make an arrest.

London police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and added, “If you see something, say something.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).