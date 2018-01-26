City of Hamilton set to track value of Amazon bid

City politicians hope to demonstrate that the creation of Hamilton’s Amazon bid was not a wasted effort.

City council voted on Wednesday night to direct economic development staff to report back annually in regards to how the proposal has been used to attract jobs and investment, particularly in the tech sector.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr notes that the bid book was created at a cost of about $470,000, split almost evenly between city taxpayers and private sector partners.

Farr adds that the city pledged to put the bid book to good use in other ways, and “this sort of formalizes how we will report back to the community.”

He predicts “it may only take a couple of years to get our $250,000 back in using some or all of this material.”

Hamilton did not make the cut last week when Amazon announced a shortlist of 20 cities that are vying to be home to its second North American headquarters.