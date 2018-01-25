Manitoba’s Cody McLeod claimed by New York Rangers

Manitoba’s Cody McLeod is on the move again.

The Binscarth product was claimed off waivers by the New York Rangers on Thursday.

OFFICIAL #NYR TRANSACTION: The Rangers have claimed forward Cody McLeod off waivers. pic.twitter.com/5xlcFRPWT5 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 25, 2018

McLeod, 33, joins his third NHL team after the Nashville Predators placed him on waivers on Wednesday. McLeod played in parts of two seasons with the Preds after originally signing with the Colorado Avalanche as an undrafted free agent.

Better known for using his fists, McLeod had one goal, one assist and 72 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators this season.

Over 11 NHL seasons McLeod has appeared in 713 career games and has tallied 71 goals with 53 assists. He also has 38 playoff games on his resume after helping the Predators to the Stanley Cup final in 2017.

McLeod played four seasons for the WHL’s Portland Winter Hawks and suited up for just one game in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines during the 2003-2004 season.