9 new flu-related deaths in Alberta

Since Alberta Health Services (AHS) last issued flu data for the province one week ago, nine more Albertans who had lab-confirmed influenza have died.

On Thursday, AHS released its latest influenza figures which show there have been 55 flu-related deaths so far this flu season.

According to AHS, 64 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season, and 62 the year before that.

Of the total number of deaths this season in which people had lab-confirmed influenza, 24 have occurred in the Calgary Zone and 16 in the Edmonton Zone.

In total, 2,012 Albertans have been admitted to hospital with the flu this season. Of all the lab-confirmed cases of the flu in Alberta this season, 4,860 have been diagnosed as influenza A and 1,868 have been influenza B.

On Thursday, AHS reported 1,186,548 Albertans have been vaccinated so far this flu season.

Anyone aged six months and older can get immunized free of charge.

This year, AHS is not offering the FluMist nasal spray.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization no longer recommends the spray for children between two and 17 years old. The committee concluded that FluMist and injectable vaccines are equally safe and effective for children.