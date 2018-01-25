‘Unfolding incident’ involving man with a gun northwest of Airdrie: RCMP

Mounties are at the scene of an unfolding incident northwest of Airdrie, following reports of a man inside a vehicle with a gun.

The RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area along Range Road 12 between Township Roads 275 and 280 while police investigate.

Officers are attending an ongoing incident Northwest of #Airdrie. Avoid area of Rge. Rd. 12 and Twp. Rds. 275 & 280. Please do not post incident details on social media. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) January 25, 2018

RCMP told Global News that roads in the area were blocked off as of Thursday morning, but said no high-traffic areas were affected.

More to come.