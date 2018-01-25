‘Unfolding incident’ involving man with a gun northwest of Airdrie: RCMP
Mounties are at the scene of an unfolding incident northwest of Airdrie, following reports of a man inside a vehicle with a gun.
The RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area along Range Road 12 between Township Roads 275 and 280 while police investigate.
RCMP told Global News that roads in the area were blocked off as of Thursday morning, but said no high-traffic areas were affected.
More to come.
