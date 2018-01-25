Crime
January 25, 2018 1:19 pm
Updated: January 25, 2018 2:45 pm

‘Unfolding incident’ involving man with a gun northwest of Airdrie: RCMP

By Digital Content Coordinator  770 CHQR

RCMP were at the scene of an unfolding incident northwest of Airdrie on Jan. 25, 2018.

File / Global News
A A

Mounties are at the scene of an unfolding incident northwest of Airdrie, following reports of a man inside a vehicle with a gun.

The RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area along Range Road 12 between Township Roads 275 and 280 while police investigate.

RCMP told Global News that roads in the area were blocked off as of Thursday morning, but said no high-traffic areas were affected.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP
Alberta crime
Police incident near Airdrie
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News