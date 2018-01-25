Man arrested following incident involving gun northwest of Airdrie: RCMP

RCMP said a 37-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon following an incident northwest of Airdrie.

Mounties said Thursday morning that police had received reports of a man in a vehicle with a gun.

An individual has been apprehended & the situation Northwest of #Airdrie has ended peacefully. Thank you to the public for their cooperation. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) January 25, 2018

People were told to avoid the scene and that roads in the area had been blocked off at Range Road 12 between Township Roads 275 and 280.

Officers are attending an ongoing incident Northwest of #Airdrie. Avoid area of Rge. Rd. 12 and Twp. Rds. 275 & 280. Please do not post incident details on social media. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) January 25, 2018

As of Thursday afternoon, police said their operation in the area had concluded.