Man arrested following incident involving gun northwest of Airdrie: RCMP

RCMP said a 37-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon following an incident northwest of Airdrie.
Mounties said Thursday morning that police had received reports of a man in a vehicle with a gun.
People were told to avoid the scene and that roads in the area had been blocked off at Range Road 12 between Township Roads 275 and 280.
As of Thursday afternoon, police said their operation in the area had concluded.
