Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The snow will ease Thursday with sunny breaks in the wake of the front.

On Friday we will see increasing cloud with more rain and snow on the way for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain on both sides of freezing, keeping mixed precipitation in the forecast.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla