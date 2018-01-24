RCMP seek witnesses in serious injury crash

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a serious collision that left a 63-year-old woman in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Clement Avenue just west of Spall Road at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Initial findings suggest the dark grey Volkswagen EOS suddenly left the roadway and hit a large metal hydro pole.

The woman driving the vehicle is from Lake Country.

She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

“Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “In speaking with the victim’s family, police are considering the possibility that she may have suffered from a medical emergency prior to the collision.”

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Const. Greg Levorson of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.