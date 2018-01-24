Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Brendan Morgan

Defensive back Brendan Morgan is returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers following a season away from the team.

Morgan registered seven special teams tackles and two defensive tackles in 29 games over two years with the Bombers. He was selected by Winnipeg in the second round of the 2015 CFL Draft. Morgan spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos after being cut by the Bombers just before the start of last season.

Winnipeg also signed defensive back Steven Clarke and receiver Tylor Henry on Wednesday.

Clarke has played 25 games over the past four seasons with the BC Lions. During that stretch, the American put up 73 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Henry was drafted by the Bombers 68th overall in 2017. He led the University of Alberta Golden Bears in receiving the previous season with 611 yards off 43 catches.