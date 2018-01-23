World
January 23, 2018 10:36 pm

Indonesian troops handle snakes, walk on fire in display for U.S. defense secretary Mattis

By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Indonesian special forces demonstrate snake-handling for U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2018.

AP Photo/Robert Burns
A A

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis got an up-close look at Indonesian commandos — including soldiers walking on fire and breaking bricks with their heads.

The commandos performed for Mattis at the conclusion of a two-day visit in which Mattis expressed interest in closer U.S. contacts with Indonesia special forces.

With music as a backdrop, Mattis looked on in silence as the commandos demonstrated their hostage-rescue skills, snake-handling and hand-to-hand combat training.

Afterward, Mattis was flying to Hanoi for his first visit to Vietnam.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News