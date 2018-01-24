Scott Thompson: Parents are aware how the ETFO plays, they endure it every few years

A new survey commissioned by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario reveals that 70 per cent of teachers have experienced or witnessed some sort of violence in schools.

The ETFO’s Sam Hammond said, “For many students, learning is being disrupted and violence normalized because the whole education system is under-resourced. ETFO’s message to Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government is that nothing short of fixing the education funding formula will solve the problem.”

Really? Why do you think the system is underfunded?

Could it be because every couple of years, this union holds our kids and parents hostage as bargaining chips in yet another organized poker game?

Perhaps if the ETFO shed its militant bully attitude and honestly did SOMETHING for the kids, instead of just the union members that line their pockets, they may have more support.

Ontarians are very concerned about their kids’, schools’ and the teachers’ well-being.

But frankly, Ontarians are fed up with this union bargaining with their kids while sucking the system dry in exchange for voting for their political party of choice.

How has that helped your kid or their school?

There must be an election coming.

The only time we hear from these bandits, is when they have their hand out.

Let the sand box games begin!

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.