Man accused of assaulting Okanagan College staff member, police officer in Salmon Arm

RCMP in Salmon Arm say its recommending charges against a 63-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a female staff member at an adult education facility before assaulting a police officer.

A statement from S/Sgt. Scott West says police were contacted on Jan. 18. at 10 a.m. to a report that the man assaulted a 48-year-old employee by pulling on her hair.

Okanagan College confirms that the incident occurred at the Salmon Arm campus.

The man was arrested and removed from the site.

RCMP say the suspect then proceeded to spit on an RCMP officer while being processed at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

The releases states that the RCMP will be recommending two charges of assault to Provincial Crown.

West says no children were involved as the incident did not occur at a public or private grade school facility.