Stakeholders suggest variety of ages for legal marijuana consumption

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) is recommending the provincial government impose a legal age of 21 for the purchase and consumption of marijuana.

The Saskatchewan government has yet to announce what the legal age will be.

“We know that there is a risk especially to youth as their brains are developing,” SMA president Joanne Sivertson said.

READ MORE: CanniMed, Aurora extend truce ahead of shareholder vote

According to Dr. Sivertson, youth have a greater risk in developing mental health issues and addictions when marijuana is used at a young age.

“The evidence would suggest that people really probably should delay using marijuana until their mid-20s,” Sivertson said.

During consultations with the federal government prior to announcing legalization, the SMA was not in favour of legalizing marijuana.

“Now that the political decision has been made, our focus is on trying to minimize the negative impacts on the population from a health perspective,” she said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce supports province’s legal pot plan

The association ultimately settled on a recommendation of 21 as a happy medium between what its medical evidence suggests and what the black market warrants.

The black market has influenced the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce’s recommendation as well. According to CEO Steve McLellan, the government should impose an age of 19, in line with its alcohol age limit.

“If you go too high above 19 people are going to ignore it. It’ll become a joke and they will buy it anyway or else have people buy it for them,” McLellan said.

“Logistically it makes sense. Nineteen is easy. You don’t have an intoxicating substance in your body unless you’re at least 19.”

University of Saskatchewan public policy professor Michael Szafron believes an illegal market will exist, regardless of the government mandated age.

“There’s going to be people who want that high,” Szafron said. “Twenty to 30 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), if it’s not going to be for sale from a legal source, they still will be going to whoever was providing it to them before,” Szafron said.

READ MORE: Physicians concerned over self-medicating as marijuana legalization approaches

Seven provinces have announced plans to set a minimum age of 19 while two – Alberta and Quebec are opting for 18.

Saskatchewan’s government is considering the advice of stakeholders before making its final decision – the determination to ultimately be made by the new premier and cabinet.