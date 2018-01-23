Teen reported missing after trip to Winnipeg found safe and sound
A 15-year old girl who had been reported missing earlier this month has been found.
RCMP said Tuesday Judith Robinson had been located.
They originally asked for help finding the girl Jan. 12. She had been scheduled to return to Thompson by bus from Winnipeg Jan. 6 but never showed up.
