January 23, 2018

Teen reported missing after trip to Winnipeg found safe and sound

Global News

RCMP in Thompson thanked the public for helping find a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday.

A  15-year old girl who had been reported missing earlier this month has been found.

RCMP said Tuesday Judith Robinson had been located.

READ MORE:  Thompson teen missing after trip to Winnipeg

They originally asked for help finding the girl Jan. 12.  She had been scheduled to return to Thompson by bus from Winnipeg Jan. 6 but never showed up.

