Nova Scotia RCMP say 91-year-old pedestrian injured in Digby-area collision

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a 91-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Monday afternoon near Digby, N.S.
According to police, the 91 year old was crossing Highway 340 in the community of Corberrie, N.S., at 1:39 p.m., when he was struck by a van.
RCMP say he sustained serious injuries.
The two occupants in the front driver and passenger seats of the van were not inured.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
