Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla

Another major storm has prompted highway warnings throughout the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla where up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall beginning this morning and throughout tonight.

It says the Coquihalla summit could get upwards of 35 cm.

There’s also a heavy snowfall warning for Highway 3 — Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Environment Canada says Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass could receive up 25 cm of snow in the next 24 hours.

The snowfall is expected to taper off by Thursday morning.