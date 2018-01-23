Norwood, Ont., man accused of sending explicit photos via Snapchat to girls

A man in Norwood, Ont., is accused of sending indecent photos via social media to girls under the age of 16.

Peterborough County OPP launched an investigation after girls complained they received the explicit photos via Snapchat.

On Tuesday, police said their investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations led to one man being arrested.

Austin Eric Gallagher, 23, is charged with three counts of indecent acts, six counts of luring a person under the age of 16 and six counts of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

Gallagher is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1.

“Police continue to investigate and are looking to speak with anyone with information regarding this investigation,” stated Const. Jason Folz.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Russ Bates at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.