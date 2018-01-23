London opioid crisis: temporary injection site to remain open 2 years until permanent site selected

A temporary overdose prevention site in London could be in place for as long as two years.

London’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of a proposed policy to determine the location of a future supervised consumption facility while making sure the temporary site announced last week will stay open throughout the selection process.

The temporary site at 186 King St. announced last week has provincial approval and funding to operate for only six months, although it could apply for a renewal. The vote by the city committee gives municipal approval to operate for two years. The extension is designed to cover the selection process, which is expected to take longer than six months.

The temporary site at 186 King St. is expected to open next month. It can’t come soon enough, according to health-care officials.

“We had over the Christmas period, between Christmas and New Year’s Day, more people visiting emergency rooms in London for opioid overdose than anywhere else in the province,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “Unfortunately we also had three people die last week.”

Local health officials will look for the same criteria they used to select the temporary site when they determine the location of permanent sites. A future site will need to be accessible and close to transit routes, but also be able to provide some privacy. The future site will also be distanced from well-populated public spaces, schools and parks.

London is still waiting for federal approval for a permanent supervised consumption site.

Mackie told city politicians when the temporary site opens it will operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The hours were recommended by the people who would use the site.

“Strange as it sounds, business hours are the hours the user group is recommending,” said Mackie.

Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer, who also sits on the health board, remarked how while it’s good the city is working to tackle the opioid crisis, it’s bad it’s happening in the first place.

Helmer urged all Londoners to have compassion towards users.

“All of the more significant solutions to this problem don’t involve land use planning. It’s in how we deal with people who are experiencing physical pain and emotional pain,” said Helmer. “Love is very important in terms of people’s abilities to have hope for the future and not feel totally hopeless.”

The compassion Helmer called for could be evident in some of the responses the health unit received during public consultations regarding a permanent consumption site. Mackie says only one per cent of Londoners believe such a site would have no benefit to the community.

Officials say the number of people who could use the temporary site could be as many as 80 to 100 a day. The figure is based on the number of people who use the clean needle program each day at the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

The issue of allowing the temporary site to operate for two years if needed will go for final approval before London city council next week.