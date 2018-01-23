Man in car shot in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday

Edmonton police were called to investigate after a man was taken to hospital suffering from serious gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called at around 1:30 a.m. to 63 Street and 152a Avenue in the McLeod neighbourhood, where police said two men in masks had approached a vehicle with a 21-year-old man sitting inside.

The suspects allegedly fired bullets into the car, hitting the man, and then fled, police told 630 CHED. Attempts to track down the suspects using the canine team were unsuccessful.

Officers could be seen going from door to door in the neighbourhood, and police tape blocked off a car in an alley.

Meanwhile, officers in the west end of Edmonton were called to a stabbing earlier in the night. Police said just before midnight, a man was assaulted near 147 Street and Stony Plain Road. Police said he was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but none of his injuries was believed to be life-threatening.

EPS said they were waiting for the victim to be more co-operative, but said the stabbing didn’t appear to be a random attack.