Police investigate after woman stabbed in central Calgary
A A
A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 200 block of 12 Avenue S.W., the Calgary Police Service said Monday night.
According to police, the incident unfolded at around 5:30 p.m.
No arrests had been made as of 9:30 p.m. Police said the woman was not being cooperative.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.