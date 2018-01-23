Crime
January 23, 2018 12:16 am

Police investigate after woman stabbed in central Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 200 block of 12 Avenue S.W., the Calgary Police Service said Monday night.

Tom Reynolds/ Global News
A A

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 200 block of 12 Avenue S.W., the Calgary Police Service said Monday night.

According to police, the incident unfolded at around 5:30 p.m.

No arrests had been made as of 9:30 p.m. Police said the woman was not being cooperative.

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 200 block of 12 Avenue S.W., the Calgary Police Service said Monday night.

Tom Reynolds/ Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
12 Avenue
12 Avenue SW
Calgary
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
CPS
Crime
Downtown Calgary stabbing
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News