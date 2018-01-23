Scott Thompson: Another Liberal scandal, another costly ‘mistake’

You can add, a chief of staff who has been convicted of attempted mischief and illegal use of a computer, to the long list of Liberal scandals following this party for almost 15 years.

I could fill this commentary with seemingly never-ending mismanagement and scandal.

READ MORE: David Livingston guilty, Laura Miller not guilty in Ontario gas plants trial

Plenty of promises and good ideas have been squandered in a lack of preparedness or priority.

Premier Kathleen Wynne seems oblivious to the pain these self-inflicted wounds hurt Ontarians (until after-the-fact) concerning herself more with party activism and vote-getting than sound sustainable policy.

The Liberals have used “green” to sell their platforms for years knowing it is something that resonates with conscious Canadians.

But after years of bad deals and overspending, the question is not about being green, but doing it effectively and efficiently, looking out for citizens, not attention-grabbing headlines.

The deleted emails concerning the relocation of area natural gas plants (needed to fortify wind turbines when it wasn’t windy) are just another example of this not being about the environment at all, but another cover-up for another “mistake” for another project that wasn’t really well thought out.

Another “mistake” that has cost us billions of dollars, despite plenty of warning. Sound familiar?

And Premiere Wynne is calling Tim Hortons bullies.

Imagine if this lost money had been spent on our kids’ education, health care or jobs.

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.