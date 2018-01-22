Suspect shoots man, bites his nose after forcing way into Windsor home: police allege
WINDSOR, Ont. – A man is facing charges after allegedly forcing his way into a Windsor, Ont., home, shooting a man and then biting him on the nose.
Windsor police say officers went to the home early Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting and were told by family members that two men were fighting inside.
They say the officers found two men fighting in a bathroom.
Investigators say a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg and a bite on his nose, while a 32-year-old man was arrested.
They say family members said the accused – also a relative – broke into the home, shot the 46-year-old and then bit him on the nose when he started to struggle.
A Windsor man is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering a death threat, break and enter and numerous firearm-related offences.
