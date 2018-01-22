Crime
January 22, 2018 4:17 pm
Updated: January 22, 2018 4:19 pm

Suspect shoots man, bites his nose after forcing way into Windsor home: police allege

By Staff The Canadian Press

Windsor police badge

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon/File
A A

WINDSOR, Ont. – A man is facing charges after allegedly forcing his way into a Windsor, Ont., home, shooting a man and then biting him on the nose.

Windsor police say officers went to the home early Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting and were told by family members that two men were fighting inside.

They say the officers found two men fighting in a bathroom.

READ MORE: Texas man targeted 12-year-old Ontario girl using a messaging app: police

Investigators say a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg and a bite on his nose, while a 32-year-old man was arrested.

They say family members said the accused – also a relative – broke into the home, shot the 46-year-old and then bit him on the nose when he started to struggle.

A Windsor man is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering a death threat, break and enter and numerous firearm-related offences.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Windsor Aggravated Assault
Windsor Attempted Murder
Windsor Break and Enter
Windsor Death Threat
Windsor police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News