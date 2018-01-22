630 CHED plumbing Talk to the Experts
January 22, 2018 3:11 pm

Jan. 27 – Pro Drain Techs

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED
Courtesy: Pro Drain Tech
You want to trust the experts when it comes to your pipes!

This weekend on Talk to the Experts, Ryan and Paul from Pro Drain Techs will join Daryl Hooke to talk about their trenchless pipe, no-dig technology and their drain scoping service, which allows you to see what lies beneath before you purchase or spend money on renovations!

That’s this Saturday at noon only on 630 CHED.

