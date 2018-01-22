fatal stabbing
January 22, 2018 1:03 pm

Furby Street stabbing victim has died

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a stabbing victim succumbed to her wounds.

A woman rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday after being stabbed has since died.

Winnipeg police said the fatal incident happened the evening of Jan. 18 in the 400 block of Furby Street.

The victim was identified Monday as 22-year-old Angel Beaulieu.

A second woman who had been stabbed in the upper body was treated in hospital and released.

This investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

