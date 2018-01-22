Furby Street stabbing victim has died
A A
A woman rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday after being stabbed has since died.
Winnipeg police said the fatal incident happened the evening of Jan. 18 in the 400 block of Furby Street.
READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after assault in Winnipeg’s West End
The victim was identified Monday as 22-year-old Angel Beaulieu.
A second woman who had been stabbed in the upper body was treated in hospital and released.
This investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.