Jordan Peterson lecture sells out after new venue found for Edmonton date

Just days after it emerged that Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre would not be hosting an event for controversial University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson, a new venue for his lecture was found and the speaking engagement has already sold out.

On Friday morning, Peterson tweeted he would be speaking at Hyatt Place in downtown Edmonton on Feb. 11, in part to promote his new book 12 Rules for Life.

New post: Edmonton February 11th – 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos https://t.co/1VWTdcF3UT — Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 19, 2018

Clicking on the “buy tickets” link on the event listing online prompts a message that reads “the merchant has sold out of the product you are attempting to buy.”

Earlier this week, Peterson accused the Citadel Theatre of cancelling his event without explanation and called the decision “regrettable, made in haste, and unprofessional.”

The theatre countered by saying the contract to secure the venue was never finalized and that Peterson had “prematurely announced” the speaking engagement.

“The Citadel Theatre reserves the right to refuse events that are not in keeping with our mandate, values or vision statement,” the theatre said in a statement. “Upon review of this event, we determined this event was one we should refuse on that basis, and advised Dr. Peterson that his request to rent the venue was declined without acceptance of his deposit for the rental.”

The theatre’s decision sparked a debate in Alberta’s capital over whether free speech principles were being infringed upon.

Peterson, a high-profile former Harvard University professor whose Twitter account boasts over 300,000 followers and whose YouTube channel has hundreds of thousands of subscribers, has drawn criticism for positions he’s taken on transgender issues, in particular, for saying he would refuse to use gender-neutral pronouns. In May, The Globe and Mail reported Peterson spoke out at a Senate committee hearing against Bill C-16, legislation aimed at enshrining the rights of transgender people in Canada.

He argued the bill could infringe on freedom of expression and said that both support for the legislation and the belief that biology does not determine gender “stem from the humanities and are entirely ideologically driven.”

Global News reached out to Peterson’s publicity team for comment on the development but was told he was unavailable because he was promoting his book overseas.

Global News has also reached out to Hyatt Place for comment.