Winnipeg police raid in North End Thursday uncovers $31K of meth
Winnipeg police seized a large amount of meth after raiding a house in the North End Thursday night.
Officers conducted a raid in collaboration with the Tactical Support Team at a home in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue where they confiscated close to $31,000 worth of meth and a small amount of cocaine.
They also found items believed to be related to the drug trade:
- electric stun gun
- folding knife
- containers with false bottoms/covers
- digital scale
- packaging materials
- 3 mobile phones
- $755
Pamela Church, 27, from Winnipeg was taken into custody and now faces a number of charges:
- possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
- possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- possession of a weapon (x2)
- carrying concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition (x2)
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- fail to comply condition recognizance by judge/justice (x3)
– with files from Diana Foxall
