Winnipeg police raid in North End Thursday uncovers $31K of meth

Winnipeg police seized a large amount of meth after raiding a house in the North End Thursday night.

Officers conducted a raid in collaboration with the Tactical Support Team at a home in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue where they confiscated close to $31,000 worth of meth and a small amount of cocaine.

They also found items believed to be related to the drug trade:

electric stun gun

folding knife

containers with false bottoms/covers

digital scale

packaging materials

3 mobile phones

$755

RELATED: Winnipeg police make multiple drug-related arrests

Pamela Church, 27, from Winnipeg was taken into custody and now faces a number of charges:

possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

possession of a weapon (x2)

carrying concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition (x2)

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

fail to comply condition recognizance by judge/justice (x3)

A 27-year-old female has been charged after Street Crime Unit investigators executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Burrows and recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, a stun gun, a knife, multiple phones, drug packaging materials and money. Details: https://t.co/iLvYFE1Fz5 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 19, 2018

– with files from Diana Foxall