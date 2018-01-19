Crime
Winnipeg police raid in North End Thursday uncovers $31K of meth

A woman was arrested in a drug bust by Winnipeg Police on Burrows Ave. Jan. 18.

Winnipeg police seized a large amount of meth after raiding a house in the North End Thursday night.

Officers conducted a raid in collaboration with the Tactical Support Team at a home in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue where they confiscated close to $31,000 worth of meth and a small amount of cocaine.

They also found items believed to be related to the drug trade:

  • electric stun gun
  • folding knife
  • containers with false bottoms/covers
  • digital scale
  • packaging materials
  • 3 mobile phones
  • $755

Pamela Church, 27, from Winnipeg was taken into custody and now faces a number of charges:

  • possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
  • possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • possession of a weapon (x2)
  • carrying concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition (x2)
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • fail to comply condition recognizance by judge/justice (x3)

– with files from Diana Foxall

