N.S. RCMP refer death of arrested man to police watchdog

Nova Scotia RCMP have referred a case to the province’s police watchdog after a man, who was arrested after a collision between two vehicles, died while in custody.

The incident occurred in the early evening of Dec. 16, 2017, when RCMP arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in River John, N.S.

Once at the scene, RCMP were met by members of the River John Fire Department and paramedics. Multiple occupants in one vehicle, along with the sole male occupant of the other vehicle suffered injuries.

RCMP began an impaired driving investigation after the sole male driver was extracted from his vehicle. He was placed under arrest once he was taken into the ambulance.

The Mounties say that moments later, the arrested man went into medical distress.

He was later pronounced dead at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, N.S.

As he was under arrest at the time of his death, the matter was referred to the Special Incident Response Team (SiRT), which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia