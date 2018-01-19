Saturday, Jan. 20: The Strongroom and Castle Financial Group
The Strongroom
This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax.
For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com
Castle Financial Group
The team at Castle Financial Group works closely with clients to build a customized financial plan. Listen this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to find out how they can help you meet your goals.
For more information about their services, visit castlefinancial.com
