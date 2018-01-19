Talk to the Experts
January 19, 2018 1:19 pm

Saturday, Jan. 20: The Strongroom and Castle Financial Group

By Digital Content Coordinator  770 CHQR
The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax.

For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com

Castle Financial Group

The team at Castle Financial Group works closely with clients to build a customized financial plan. Listen this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to find out how they can help you meet your goals.

For more information about their services, visit castlefinancial.com

