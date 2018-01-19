London police services board holds first meeting at city hall, elects new chair

London Police Services Board elected Coun. Mo Salih to replace outgoing chair Jeanette Eberhard at its first meeting Thursday.

Having served as chair for a little under eight years, Eberhard said she’s proud to work with London Police and the board.

“Leaders of other police services have sought me out at meetings to tell me that London’s police service is one of the most highly respected services in our province. I think we all know that a commitment to such excellence starts with the leadership team in the executive office,” Eberhard said.

She also thanked the chief for his help during her term.

“I’ve always considered the chief and his executive team my first stop for information and ideas on issues that face the board,” she said.

“They’re well-informed, and I have to admit usually one step ahead of us on most of the issues that we as a board believe are important,” Eberhard asid.

Newly elected chair Mo Salih, who has been a member of the board since December, thanked Eberhard for her years of service.

Susan Toth will serve as the vice-chair. Though she will no longer be chair of the board, Eberhard will continue to serve as a member.

Meanwhile, the board isn’t pleased with how long it’s taking Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to close cases involving London police officers.

Numbers revealed at Thursday’s meeting show the SIU, which investigates cases of serious injury or death to civilians involving police, took an average of 364 days to complete cases involving London officers.

That’s over three times the SIU’s average close rate of 111 days.

“The delays of the SIU have been a concern with not only our service, but most services throughout Ontario for a number of years,” said deputy police chief Steve Williams.

While they frequently follow-up with the SIU on outstanding investigations, Williams said they’re often told the investigation has not yet been completed, forcing them to wait without ever being given a reason why.

“Quite often they are left in limbo, under a dark cloud for usually more than a year,” Williams said.

Seven investigations into London officers are currently active, with one dating back to 2016.

London police were the second most investigated force in Southwestern Ontario during 2016-17.