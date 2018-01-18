Former Calgary clerk recounts violent convenience store robbery

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains violent material that may be unsuitable for some viewers. Discretion is advised.

The Calgary Police Service hopes video surveillance footage of a violent robbery earlier this month will help them track down a suspect who is linked to a string of crimes.

The robbery occurred on Jan. 7, 2018, at a Mac’s convenience store in the 4100 block of Marlborough Drive NE. The CCTV recording shows 25-year-old Wishavdeep, a former store clerk, being ordered to lie on the ground, as the suspect steals money from the cash register.

WATCH: Calgary robbery victim recounts violent encounter with suspect.

The suspect then appears to stomp on his head three times before running away.

“He jumped over the counter and he points a knife at me… he was demanding for cash,” Wishavdeep, who goes by one name, said in an interview Thursday.

“I was totally unconscious after the first hit.”

READ MORE: Calgary convenience store clerks injured in violent armed robberies

Wishavdeep’s account matches four other robberies that occurred over the past nine months at multiple locations.

READ MORE: Preliminary hearing for men charged with 2 deadly Mac’s store shootings continues

Insp. Joe Brar with the CPS said each incident includes the suspect asking the clerk to lie down before stomping on their neck or head. He described the surveillance footage of the most recent robbery as “shocking.”

“When the victim is attacked in these types of incidents it’s usually when they’re trying to prevent the person from escaping,” Brar said.

“If you’ve watched the video in this case, you can see that this clerk did nothing to provoke this attack.”

Police believe the suspect is a man between the ages of 20 and 35,with a slim build. He often wears gloves and a black hooded shirt, with a scarf or mask covering part of his face.

“He came here for money,” Wishvadeep said. “He took his money. We don’t know each other.”

“Just take your money and just go.”

Wishavdeep said he spent around six hours in the hospital following the attack. His neck still hurts almost two weeks later, however he said the psychological scars may be the deepest.

“I have seen the video, so that scene comes in my mind,” he said.

“When you see someone is hitting on your head, how can you sleep?”