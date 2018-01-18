4th annual ‘Faceoff Against Dementia’ hockey game fundraiser set for Saturday in Peterborough

Recent studies recognize more than 100 forms of dementia, but Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, and it’s a message being highlighted during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

“The theme this year is ‘I have dementia, let me help you understand,’ and it really is all about helping Canadians to look at dementia differently to understand that there is a stigma around it,” said Sarah Cook, public education co-ordinator with the Alzheimer’s Society of Peterborough.

The aim is to not label people living with dementia as victims or sufferers.

READ MORE: Diagnosed with dementia, a B.C. man’s friends rejected him. Now he’s fighting a stigma

“We have some amazing ambassadors that are sharing their message about living with dementia and living well with dementia,” said Cook.

Dementia is a disease or disorder in the brain that can cause memory loss, communication challenges and personality changes. Most who have dementia are over 65 years old, however, forms of dementia can also be found in people from their 30s to 50s.

“If we can conquer stigma, our society as a whole will realize that a person isn’t defined by their diagnosis of dementia — if we create a safe and inclusive environment and support them to talk about what they are going through, to seek out support and treatment, they feel supported in being able to do that,” said Cook.

READ MORE: Online campaign hopes to share stories of dementia, eliminate stigma

The next big event in support of the disease will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Centre where the Peterborough Petes will face off against the Oshawa Generals for the fourth annual “Faceoff Against Dementia” fundraiser.

“There’s ticket sales with donations going back to the society. There’s a silent auction this year featuring a Steven Stamkos-signed jersey and a Gordie Howe-signed hockey stick,” said the senior co-ordinator of the Peterborough Petes, Matt D’Agostini.

Over the last four years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for the society. To purchase tickets, you can contact the Alzheimer’s Society at 705-748-5131.