5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018
Here are the five things for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
1 – Vancouver International Boat Show
Jan 17-21
BC Place & Granville Island
http://www.vancouverboatshow.ca/
2 – Visit the Maritime Museum
Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm
1905 Ogden Avenue in Vanier Park
https://vancouvermaritimemuseum.com/
3 – Dine Out Vancouver Festival
Jan 19-Feb 4
Various Restaurants throughout Metro Vancouver
https://www.tourismvancouver.com/events/festivals-and-events/dine-out-vancouver/
4 – Cross Country Skiing
Check your local parks & resorts
Cypressmountain.com
5 – Nanaimo Early Spring Home Expo
Jan 19 – 21
Beban Park Auditorium (Free admission)!
http://www.homeshowtime.com/event/nanaimo-early-spring-2018-home-expo/
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.