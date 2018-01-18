5 Things To Do

January 18, 2018 6:01 pm

5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

By Staff Global News
Here are the five things for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

1 – Vancouver International Boat Show
Jan 17-21
BC Place & Granville Island
http://www.vancouverboatshow.ca/

2 – Visit the Maritime Museum
Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm
1905 Ogden Avenue in Vanier Park
https://vancouvermaritimemuseum.com/

3 – Dine Out Vancouver Festival
Jan 19-Feb 4
Various Restaurants throughout Metro Vancouver
https://www.tourismvancouver.com/events/festivals-and-events/dine-out-vancouver/

4 – Cross Country Skiing
Check your local parks & resorts
Cypressmountain.com

5 – Nanaimo Early Spring Home Expo
Jan 19 – 21
Beban Park Auditorium (Free admission)!
http://www.homeshowtime.com/event/nanaimo-early-spring-2018-home-expo/

