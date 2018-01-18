N.B. RCMP looking for Mazda vehicle in connection with hit and run

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for the driver of a Mazda that they say was involved in a hit and run in Sackville on Monday.

According to police, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a car at the intersection of Main and King streets was attempting to turn left into a parking lot when it was struck from behind by another car.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking 2 suspects after man shot during home invasion in New Brunswick

The Mounties arrived at the scene of the collision but the vehicle involved in the collision had already fled the scene.

Although no one was injured, the vehicle that was struck received substantial damage.

Police say the vehicle is burgundy in colour and made by Mazda between 2009 and 2013.

WATCH: RCMP investigating string of copper thefts in Moncton

The car would have received damage on the front driver side due to the collision.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to contact them at (506) 364-5023 or call Crime Stoppers.