First responders roll up sleeves to give blood in Saskatoon

First responders in Saskatoon rolled up their sleeves to kick off the Sirens for Life campaign on Wednesday.

The Canadian Blood Services campaign asks people to also lend their arm by donating blood in support of their local emergency service workers.

During this time, the non-profit organization hopes to collect 200 units of blood and recruit 50 new donors in Saskatoon. The campaign run through to March 16.

Blood donations dip during the holiday season. Currently, there is two days’ worth of inventory and growing it to five to eight days’ worth is the goal.

“We still are asking people to come out, specifically if you’re O negative. We have a real shortage of O-negative blood right now,” Canadian Blood Services territory manager Mike Fisher said.

Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) carries two units of O-negative blood to every call.

“When we go to the scene of a car accident and we have a patient that has experienced a traumatic injury we can start a blood transfusion and potentially save their lives right on route,” Cindy Seidl, STARS provincial director of operations, said.

According to Canadian Blood Services, a single person seriously injured in a car crash could need as many as 50 blood donations to help save their life.