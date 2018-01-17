Canada
January 17, 2018 2:48 pm

City of Laval limits erotic businesses in effort to fight sexual exploitation

By The Canadian Press

Council says the new restrictions will help the city fight the sexual exploitation of minors. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Global News
A A

Quebec’s third-largest city is cracking down on sex-related businesses such as erotic massage parlours and swingers’ clubs.

The city of Laval adopted a bylaw this week to put all new erotic businesses in one industrial zone.

READ MORE: Quebec aims to protect youth, address sexual exploitation

Story continues below

Laval is allowing only five sex-related businesses to set up shop in the zone and there are already two currently operating in the area, meaning there is room for just three more.

Council says the new restrictions will help the city fight the sexual exploitation of minors.

READ MORE: Quebec to fight sexual exploitation with mixed police force

Laval has roughly 20 other erotic businesses outside the industrial zone, such as boutiques, cinemas and strip clubs. They will be allowed to continue operating under the concept of acquired rights.

READ MORE: 25% of Canada’s human trafficking victims are minors says Statistics Canada

A city spokeswoman says several massage parlours that were illegally offering erotic services had their permits revoked at the end of 2017.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Laval bylaw
Laval City Council
Laval sex-related businesses
Laval zoning
Sex-related business
Sexual Exploitation
sexual exploitation of minors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News