2018 Speaker Series featured at Living Prairie Museum

Martha Barwinsky will be talking about what you need to know about Emerald Ash Borer on March 13.

Every other Tuesday until the beginning of March the Living Prairie Museum will host their Winter Speaker Series.

Presentations take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the museum on Ness Avenue. Admission is free but space is limited. Attendees are asked to call 204-832-0167 two weeks in advance to save seats.

The schedule of speakers is as follows:

  • Jan. 16 – Allen Sutherland – White Spotted Horse Inc.: Indigenous Historical Awareness
  • Jan. 30 – Dr. James Dincan – Director, Wildlife and Fisheries Branch of Manitoba Sustainable Development: Up close and personal with owl research in Manitoba
  • Feb. 13 – Dr. William Watkins – Biodiversity Conservation Biologist, Wildlife and Fisheries Branch of Manitoba Sustainable Development: The Deer Lodge bison herd: Manitoba’s role in the conservation of the Plains Bison
  • Feb. 27 – Bob Eilers – Hydropedologist: Canadian Prairie Soils – Manitoba
  • Mar. 13 – Martha Barwinsky – City Forester: What you need to know about Emerald Ash Borer

For more information visit the museum’s website.

