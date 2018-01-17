2018 Speaker Series featured at Living Prairie Museum

Every other Tuesday until the beginning of March the Living Prairie Museum will host their Winter Speaker Series.

Presentations take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the museum on Ness Avenue. Admission is free but space is limited. Attendees are asked to call 204-832-0167 two weeks in advance to save seats.

The schedule of speakers is as follows:

Jan. 16 – Allen Sutherland – White Spotted Horse Inc.: Indigenous Historical Awareness

Jan. 30 – Dr. James Dincan – Director, Wildlife and Fisheries Branch of Manitoba Sustainable Development: Up close and personal with owl research in Manitoba

Feb. 13 – Dr. William Watkins – Biodiversity Conservation Biologist, Wildlife and Fisheries Branch of Manitoba Sustainable Development: The Deer Lodge bison herd: Manitoba’s role in the conservation of the Plains Bison

Feb. 27 – Bob Eilers – Hydropedologist: Canadian Prairie Soils – Manitoba

Mar. 13 – Martha Barwinsky – City Forester: What you need to know about Emerald Ash Borer

For more information visit the museum’s website.