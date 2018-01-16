Crime
January 16, 2018
Updated: January 16, 2018 3:43 pm

Manitoba RCMP arrest suspect in Duck Bay shooting

Savanna Peers

A Dauphin man has been arrested in connection to a December shooting incident.

A Dauphin man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that happened in Duck Bay last month.

RCMP said they received a report Dec. 23 of a car chase on Pine Creek First Nation and shots being fired.

A vehicle had been followed by a pick-up truck with four occupants. The chase ended at a home, at which time a man got out of the truck and fired a shot into the ground. No one was injured.

William Pelletier from Dauphin was taken into police custody and charged with several firearms related offences.

Duck Bay is about 5 hours north of Winnipeg.

