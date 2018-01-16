Freezing rain warning for the entire Okanagan

It could be a white-knuckle drive Tuesday for motorists in the Okanagan.

That’s because there’s a freezing rain warning in effect for the South, Central and North Okanagan.

Environment Canada says motorists can expect pockets of freezing rain this morning as an approaching Pacific system is spreading warm, moist air over a thin layer of arctic air trapped in the southern interior valleys.

It says precipitation will fall as freezing rain initially then quickly transition back to snow or rain as a cooler air moves in aloft.

Environment Canada says for the South Thompson, central and southern Okanagan, and West Kootenay regions, the freezing rain is more likely over higher elevations where temperatures remain below the freezing mark.

There’s also a freezing rain warning for the Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 3.