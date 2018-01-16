Two teens in custody following vicious attack at White Oaks Mall

London Police say two 14-year-old girls are in custody in connection with last week’s serious assault at White Oaks Mall.

Police were called to the mall last Tuesday following a fight inside a store at the mall.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl was assaulted by a 14-year-old girl, when a friend of the 17-year-old victim attempted to intervene, she was also assaulted by a second 14-year-old girl.

Cellphone video shown to 980 CFPL shows a girl in a winter jacket walk towards one of the victims and grab her from behind. The two end up on the floor and a girl in a purple shirt runs towards them before moving towards the person filming.

At that point, the camera shakes around before returning to the scene where there are now two fights. Screaming can be heard while a girl in purple repeatedly hits another girl in the head, get up, kick her in the head, and walk away.

One of the victims required stitches and surgery.

Police say the two teenagers turned themselves into police headquarters. Due to their ages, they can’t be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One of the girls has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and the other with assault, and assault with a weapon.

Both are expected to appear in London court Tuesday in relation to the charges.