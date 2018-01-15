Okanagan forecast

Monday, January 15, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

We have an unsettled weather pattern ahead. Tuesday will start off with a good chance of either rain or snow depending on your location and elevation. A slight risk of freezing rain will also be on deck Tuesday morning.

As freezing levels are on the rise Tuesday up to about 1300m, most valley areas will see all of the precip fall as rain by late morning and we may even see some sunny breaks Tuesday afternoon in the wake of a front.

Additional systems are going to be tracking through the rest of the work week, keeping intermittent showers between sunny breaks in the forecast until the weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -1 to 4C

~ Duane/Wesla