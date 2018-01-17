Ontario’s police watchdog called in to investigate the death of a woman in Tichborne

A 49 year old woman is dead and Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate. The woman’s body was found at her home on Steele Road in Tichborne, about an hour north of Kingston, early Saturday morning.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery as investigators try to piece together what exactly happened. Few details have been released.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Ontario Provincial Police came across a suspicious vehicle in the Frontenac area. According to police the driver fled on foot and a woman was found outside the vehicle. Officers brought the woman to her home and left. Four hours later, emergency responders were called to the home, where the woman was found dead.

The SIU has been called in to investigate because officers interacted with the woman before her body was discovered.

“The SIU is mandated to investigate any incident involving police where there has been serious injury, a death or an allegation of sexual assault,” said Monica Hudon, communications coordinator with the SIU. Hudon adds, “In this particular case police had, had an interaction with the woman hours before she was found deceased and so the SIU is investigating the role police played.”

No other details have been released. And while police haven’t released her name, neighbours have identified her to Global News as Debbie Teal. A post mortem examination was scheduled for Monday. Anyone with information on the sudden death is asked to contact the SIU.