Crime
January 15, 2018 2:42 pm
Updated: January 15, 2018 2:46 pm

Child pornography charges laid against Erin man

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward/file
A A

A 29-year-old Erin man has been arrested following a lengthy child pornography investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Story continues below

In a news release on Monday, Wellington County OPP said an online undercover investigation got underway in September after receiving information from Guelph police.

READ MORE: Five people arrested in Kitchener raid

Officers carried out a search warrant on Thursday in the Town of Erin and took the man into custody.

He’s been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Erin Crime
Erin Ontario
Erin OPP
Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP child pornography

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News