Child pornography charges laid against Erin man
A 29-year-old Erin man has been arrested following a lengthy child pornography investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
In a news release on Monday, Wellington County OPP said an online undercover investigation got underway in September after receiving information from Guelph police.
Officers carried out a search warrant on Thursday in the Town of Erin and took the man into custody.
He’s been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.
