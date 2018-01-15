Fire destroys Ellison barn

Fire destroyed a barn in Ellison early this morning.

The Ellison Fire Department got the call at around 3 a.m. of a barn on fire at a rural property on Rittich Road.

The place was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The barn was unoccupied and was under construction.

Investigators say the owner was in the process of pouring a new concrete floor and was using a diesel heat generator to keep the place warm.

They say they will be looking at the heater as a potential source of the blaze.

There were no injuries.