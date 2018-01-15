Coquihalla closed at Coldwater interchange

The Coquihalla remains closed at this hour because of a vehicle incident.

DriveBC says the highway is closed at Exit 286 — the Coldwater interchange from Merritt to Hope.

It does not say what type of vehicle incident closed the highway.

DriveBC predicts the incident should be cleared up by 8:30 this morning.

Alternate route available via Highway 1 and Highway 8.

Check with DriveBC for updates.