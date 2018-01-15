Deep freeze forces cancellations in Border Land School Division

An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, by Environment Canada.

The wind chill is dipping into the minus forties in much of the province Monday morning.

The cold has forced the cancellation of some schools in the Border Land School Division. The Division describes the affected area as the Western Region.

Environment Canada says the wind chill may let up a bit Monday afternoon but head toward minus forty again in the evening.

Beginning Tuesday, the weather will take a sharp turn towards warmer temperatures. The forecast high for Winnipeg on Wednesday is minus one.