Mental health first-aid workshop launched for Kingston’s veterans community

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), one in five Canadians experience a mental health issue or addiction in the course of a year.

And that’s why advocates and instructors like Sherry Lachine are providing programming to help.

Lachine, the instructor and co-organizer for a free mental health aid workshop says, “I love it, mental health first aid has been around for 10 years but only now, people really get what it is.”

The program Lachine is running is specifically geared towards veterans and their families.

Participants learn to recognize signs of mental illness and then learn the tools they need to deal with the symptoms.

It’s a course Lachine co-launched last year and now travels with.

“I have the remarkable opportunity to teach mental health first aid right across the country,” says Lachine.

Veterans and their families can really benefit from workshops like these, as many veterans suffer from debilitating anxiety and depression, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder.

For those who battle mental illnesses that are not from the military community, help is also accessible.

Lachine says, “There are other first aid mental health courses actually available in the community ones called adult basic, and that’s for anyone.”

For a full list of the supports out there, go to the Canadian Mental Health Association’s website.