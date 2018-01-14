Freezing temperatures turn Morrow Park into a skating rink

A combination of rain and a flash freeze has turned Morrow Park into a sleek skating rink.

Despite temperatures reaching -15 C over the weekend, nothing could stop families from passing a puck on the large, natural rink created created from our weather conditions.

“I am playing hockey everyday and me and my dad go all the way to the end,” said four-year-old Ethan John Collin.

READ MORE: Omemee family embraces winter with outdoor rink

“Yeah, we’re having a great time time out here, just playing some hockey and getting some fresh air for the kids,” said Jesse Mcinroy.

While there are some air pockets throughout the rink, it’s a prime location for some hockey attracting lots of people during the freezing temperatures.