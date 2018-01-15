Scott Thompson: America’s brand taking a Trumping

Confusion, distraction and divisiveness continues to be the main mantra of the U.S. Donald Trump presidency.

Even when he has something good to brag about like tax cuts and a strong economy, it is over shadowed by his own buffoonery on a daily basis.

Forget the media, the Donald has done more to dictate his own narrative by his simple use of Twitter and whatever flows out of his mouth.

He has no one to blame for his problems, other than himself.

Rocket man, Sloppy Steve, Fire and Fury and now “shithole.”

He can’t stop shooting himself in the foot, while destroying the public perception of America all over the world.

Debating policy is one thing, but to be degrading to another country or its people is simply unacceptable, especially from a world leader.

It won’t be his political policy that brings him down, it will be his own personality.

For a man who prides himself on marketing and promotion, it’s too bad he doesn’t value America’s brand, as much as he does his own.

Although, there seems to be little left of either.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML.